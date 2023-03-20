Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 112,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

