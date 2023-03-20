Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.42. 930,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.30 and its 200 day moving average is $346.54. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

