Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AGF.B, AMD, APR.UN, AQN, ARGX, ASO, ATD, AXSM, BDGI, BLDP)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 20th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$13.85 to C$13.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $480.00 to $482.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $70.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$71.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $200.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.30.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $55.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $41.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $147.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $53.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $24.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $288.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $1.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $4.30.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,700 ($20.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.80 to C$1.80.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$0.80.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $4.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $237.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $56.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $207.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $69.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $60.00.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $8.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $2.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $73.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $188.00 to $220.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $103.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $69.00.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $275.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $295.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.10 to $12.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $258.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $300.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $373.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $26.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $188.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $156.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $64.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €85.00 ($91.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $283.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $229.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $82.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $159.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $210.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $214.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €221.00 ($237.63) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $31.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $6.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $12.50.

