Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AGF.B, AMD, APR.UN, AQN, ARGX, ASO, ATD, AXSM, BDGI, BLDP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 20th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$13.85 to C$13.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $480.00 to $482.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $70.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$71.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $200.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.30.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $55.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $41.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $147.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $53.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $24.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $288.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $1.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $4.30.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,700 ($20.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.80 to C$1.80.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$0.80.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $4.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $237.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $56.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $207.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $69.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $60.00.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $8.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $2.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $73.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $188.00 to $220.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $103.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $69.00.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $275.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $295.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.10 to $12.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $258.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $300.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $373.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $26.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $188.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $156.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $64.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €85.00 ($91.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $283.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $229.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $82.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $159.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $210.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $214.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €221.00 ($237.63) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $31.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $6.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $12.50.

