StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AU. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AU stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

