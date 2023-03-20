StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Articles

