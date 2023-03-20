StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $454.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $27.86.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Further Reading

