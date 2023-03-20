StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

AXT stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. AXT has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

