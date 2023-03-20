StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

