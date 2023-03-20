StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.