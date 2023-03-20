StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

