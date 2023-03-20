StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

