StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Price Performance

DJCO traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $274.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average is $277.29.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 118.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 298,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.