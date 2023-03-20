StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

