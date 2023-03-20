StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

