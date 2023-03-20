StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

