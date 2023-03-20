StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

