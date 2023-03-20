StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

