StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $80.79.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

