StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,002 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

