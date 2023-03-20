StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock worth $6,367,941. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

