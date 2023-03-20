StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $137.68. 74,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

