StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 447,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

