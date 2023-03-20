StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 799,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 89,170 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 72,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

