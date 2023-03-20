StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.41.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.