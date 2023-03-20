StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.41.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

