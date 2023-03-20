StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 0.6 %
Marin Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 48,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Marin Software Company Profile
