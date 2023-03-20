StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Marin Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 48,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.