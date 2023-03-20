StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Marin Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 48,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.