StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

MDT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 1,480,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,932. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

