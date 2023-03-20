StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.30.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.47. 16,233,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,700,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.