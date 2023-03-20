StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

