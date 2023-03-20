StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 2,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

