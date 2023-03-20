StockNews.com Begins Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.0 %

ORLY traded up $16.23 on Thursday, hitting $814.10. 44,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

