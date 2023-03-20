StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -42.37%.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.