StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Park-Ohio Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of PKOH stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -42.37%.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
