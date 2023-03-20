StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. PayPal has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

