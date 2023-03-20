StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $866.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 362,145 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,698,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

