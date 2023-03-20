StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $152,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

