StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 288,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,273. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

