StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Rocky Brands Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.