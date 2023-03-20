StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

