StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.18.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

