StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.96. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.