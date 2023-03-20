StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

