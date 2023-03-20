StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $652.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

