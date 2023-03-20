StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UNVR opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

