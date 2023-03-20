StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 718,290 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $309,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

