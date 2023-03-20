StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of WSM stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.06%.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.