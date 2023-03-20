StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
3D Systems Price Performance
Shares of DDD opened at $10.00 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
