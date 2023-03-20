StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of DDD opened at $10.00 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,766 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 76,774 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

