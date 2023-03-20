StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

