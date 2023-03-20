StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
