StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $884.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

