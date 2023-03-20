StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Down 2.8 %

AROC stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Archrock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.