StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.2 %

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. 730,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,415. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.