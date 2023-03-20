StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 153,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.